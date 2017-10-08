Parent outraged over school's Civil War activity

A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."

The incident recently happened at Big Shanty Elementary School on Ben King Road in Kennesaw.

Corrie Davis has a child at the school who is in the fifth grade. She said her son told her that one of her son's friends, a white child, was dressed as a plantation owner. When Davis' son asked his friend why he would dress that way, the friend said "We had to dress up so I'm a plantation owner and you're my slave."

"I'm fighting back tears now thinking about what he must have felt as he walked away. He walked away thinking I was just called a slave," said Davis.

Davis says she hasn't had any issues with the school and believes it's important to educate students about the Civil War but she says the school needs to stop this particular practice. She calls is divisive.

"What's not necessary is for them to be dressed up as a character from such a time where people were dying. People were starved to death," says Davis.

Davis asked school officials if they would continue the optional attire to mimic the Civil War and they weren't able to give her a direct answer. CBS46 reached out to those officials and received this statement regarding the matter:

"As part of an experiential learning activity dealing with the Civil War, students were given the option of dressing in period attire. No student was required to dress in period attire and any student that did so was not instructed, nor required, to dress in any specific attire."

Davis says the school has been doing the activity for over a decade and she believes that the lesson should be updated with the times.

