Parent outraged over school's Civil War activity

A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar.More >
A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar.More >
The family of Chase Massner were finally able to say goodbye to their loved one as the Army veteran was laid to rest on Monday.More >
The family of Chase Massner were finally able to say goodbye to their loved one as the Army veteran was laid to rest on Monday.More >
A family of seven is looking for a place to stay after a fire caused the roof of their house to collapse early Tuesday morning.More >
A family of seven is looking for a place to stay after a fire caused the roof of their house to collapse early Tuesday morning.More >
While the family of 26 year-old Chase Massner can now have a funeral for their loved one, they'll have to do so without knowing exactly how the Iraq War veteran, husband and father of two died.More >
While the family of 26 year-old Chase Massner can now have a funeral for their loved one, they'll have to do so without knowing exactly how the Iraq War veteran, husband and father of two died.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their child missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their child missing.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning and her husband has been arrested for the crime.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning and her husband has been arrested for the crime.More >