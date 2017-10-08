Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their child missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their child missing.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >