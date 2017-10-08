Woman caught on camera kicking small dog around elevator

A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.

According to CBS12 in Palm Beach, Florida, 24 year-old Keevonna Wilson was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following the incident on September 20 at the Artech Condominiums complex in Aventura.

The video shows Wilson following the dog into the elevator and then kicking and stomping the dog for almost 20 seconds.

WATCH the video below (WARNING: Video contains disturbing images)

The dog is now in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.