Fatal shooting investigation leads to huge drug, counterfeit cash bust

Police investigating a fatal double shooting in Chamblee uncovered much more after finding a huge amount of drugs and counterfeit cash at the scene.

One person was shot and killed and another was hospitalized and last listed in critical condition following the shooting at the Sierra Village Apartments on Oak Shadow Court.

While officers were investigating, they found seven kilos of cocaine and $230,000 in counterfeit cash.

Police say the shooting was drug-related.

The victims have not been identified.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Chamblee Police at 770-986-5005.

