Fatal shooting investigation leads to huge drug, counterfeit cash bust

Police investigating a fatal double shooting in Chamblee uncovered much more after finding a huge amount of drugs and counterfeit cash at the scene.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
As Hurricane Nate makes landfall, families in metro Atlanta are watching closely – especially those whose homes lost electricity for several days last month because of Irma.More >
With Tropical Storm Nate headed toward metro Atlanta, many people living in DeKalb County are already anticipating more sewer spills in their neighborhood.More >
Tropical Storm Nate has yet to make land fall in Georgia and potential impacts remain unknown, but county officials and residents are preparing for the worst.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their child missing.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
