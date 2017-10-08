Suspect in shooting of Illinois deputy arrested in Georgia

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Georgia in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy in northern Illinois during a September traffic stop.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Jordan D. Spates, of Rockford, was arrested at a residence in a suburb of Atlanta Saturday. He is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm.

Spates is accused of shooting Winnebago County Sheriff Deputy Stephen Wright on Sept. 23, then fleeing. Wright suffered wounds to his shoulder and back. A sheriff's spokesman says Wright underwent surgery and is still recovering at home.

Sheriff's detectives learned last week that Spates might be in Georgia and enlisted the help of the FBI to arrest him. He would likely appear first in a Georgia court before being extradited to Illinois.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.