Copy-Wages up, but rents are up more in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) - An online job site says working people in Atlanta have been getting raises, but the wage growth has been sluggish.

Andrew Chamberlain, the chief economist for the California-based online site Glassdoor, tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that wages are on a slightly upward trend in the city, but he says growth is at a "snail's pace."

The report puts the average increase at 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, a real estate company's figures show the median price of a home in metro Atlanta is up 6.7 percent in the past year. And a national website for rental property says rent in the Atlanta area is up 2.6 percent.

