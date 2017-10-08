Atlanta woman reported missing by daughter

Angela Scott told police she last spoke to her mother, Ola Scott, October 5.More >
Angela Scott told police she last spoke to her mother, Ola Scott, October 5.More >
An online job site says working people in Atlanta have been getting raises, but the wage growth has been sluggish.More >
An online job site says working people in Atlanta have been getting raises, but the wage growth has been sluggish.More >
Families of those buried in a cemetery in what was once an African-American neighborhood in Buckhead want the area cleaned up.More >
Families of those buried in a cemetery in what was once an African-American neighborhood in Buckhead want the area cleaned up.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
CBS46 Investigates is learning more about the embattled construction executive whose offices were raided by federal officials.More >
CBS46 Investigates is learning more about the embattled construction executive whose offices were raided by federal officials.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
A CBS Sports reporter clarified his televised report saying quarterback Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he played in the NFL again, saying he didn't actually discuss the issue with the player when they spoke.More >
A CBS Sports reporter clarified his televised report saying quarterback Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he played in the NFL again, saying he didn't actually discuss the issue with the player when they spoke.More >