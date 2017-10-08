Atlanta woman reported missing by daughter

An Atlanta woman was reported missing by her daughter.

Angela Scott told police she last spoke to her mother, Ola Scott, October 5. Ola was not home when they visited her residence to check on her earlier Sunday and she has not answered her phone.

Ola currently resides in the 700 block of Juniper Street.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ola please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

