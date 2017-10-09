Georgia soldier killed during ambush in Africa

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School marching band."More >
Police investigating a fatal double shooting in Chamblee uncovered much more after finding a huge amount of drugs and counterfeit cash at the scene.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
