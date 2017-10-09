Video shows Miami Dolphins coach sniffing white powder off table

A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.

In the video, Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster addresses the camera, saying "Hey babe, miss you. Thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?"

he then proceeds to snort two large lines of a powdery substance with a rolled up $20 bill.

He continues to talk to the camera, saying "What do you think, crazy?" and "It's gonna be a while before we can do this again. I know you want to keep that baby."

The video was uploaded to Facebook by user Kijuana Nige.

Watch the video below (WARNING: video contains graphic images and language)

