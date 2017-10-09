Man struck during deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County

A man sustained non life-threatening injuries after being struck during a deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in front of a Dollar General location on Highway 166 in Carrollton.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the deputy noticed a suspicious man in front of the store and when he went to check it out, the shooting occurred. Details of what led up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

The man was struck in the hand.

The deputy was not injured.

The GBI has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.