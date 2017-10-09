Pickens County student, athlete fatally struck by vehicle

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Pickens County student-athlete who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, 15 year-old Shawn Mask, a student-athlete at Pickens High School in Jasper, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike.

Mask played on both the football and baseball teams at the school.

A visitation will be held for Mask on Monday at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. His funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Both the visitation and funeral will be held at the Sosebee Funeral Home in Canton.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral costs and medical bills. They're trying to raise $9,000.

