Former NFLer agrees with Cam Newton; "Woman don't know football"

A former NFL offensive lineman who played four years in the league agrees with Cam Newton's recent comments on females in football.

John Moffitt, who played with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, took to Facebook to voice his opinion on the matter, saying "Women don't know football. Most guys barely do. Stop coming into male spaces and demanding respect."

This comes after Cam Newton, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, recently came under fire and even lost an endorsement deal with Dannon yogurt after he told a female locker room reporter that, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Moffitt says because Cam Newton made his comments questioning her game knowledge, it "doesn't mean he is sexist. He was laughing because she was fed that question like most of her kind are."

He also asks why women don't do color commentary and says it's not the players who are sexist but the networks, "If women are so knowledgeable with a game they can't play, let them do play by play or color commentary. But no, and women don't even see that it's not Cam but the network that's sexist, or just can't lie about the truth. Women don't really know the game. They are incapable. Yet in this society where a women can do anything a man can do and men can do nothing this is a rock and a hard place."

Moffitt's Facebook post has comments on both sides.

Read the post below

