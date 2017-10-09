5 year-old Cobb County boy sets up lemonade stand to help Vegas victims

A Cobb County boy is doing what he can to help out the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and 527 were injured on October 2.

Kyle Marble, who is 5 years-old, heard about what happened and he set up a lemonade stand and is trying to raise money for the victims. His mother Kelly is assisting and she'll be sending all of the proceeds to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.