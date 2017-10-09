5 year-old Cobb County boy sets up lemonade stand to help Vegas victims

A Cobb County boy is doing what he can to help out the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and 527 were injured on October 2.More >
A Cobb County boy is doing what he can to help out the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and 527 were injured on October 2.More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar.More >
A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar.More >
The family of Chase Massner were finally able to say goodbye to their loved one as the Army veteran was laid to rest on Monday.More >
The family of Chase Massner were finally able to say goodbye to their loved one as the Army veteran was laid to rest on Monday.More >
A family of seven is looking for a place to stay after a fire caused the roof of their house to collapse early Tuesday morning.More >
A family of seven is looking for a place to stay after a fire caused the roof of their house to collapse early Tuesday morning.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >