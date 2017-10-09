Mother Nature affecting gas prices across the state

There is good news, and possibly bad news, at the pump.

Gas prices have dropped 10 cents from last week, but Mother Nature could keep them from continuing to fall.

AAA is reporting gas prices have actually been going down over the last three weeks. Right now, Georgians are paying an average of $2.52 per gallon. Gas prices in Georgia are inflated about 20 to 30 cents currently because of recent severe weather.

Regular unleaded gas is 23 cents higher currently than at the same time last year, and Hurricanes Irma and Harvey have caused prices to spike in recent weeks.

But AAA said relief is underway. Gas prices should go down five to 10 cents this week, through Nate could affect that decline.

A spokesperson for AAA said if refineries and oil rigs can’t resume operations, the local gas price plunge will stall, possibly leaving prices where they are for some time.

It will take a few days to see exactly how Nate affects prices. According to AAA, on average, the most expensive gas in the state is in Athens, where gas cost $2.56 per gallon. The cheapest gas can be found in Albany, where it’s $2.39 a gallon.

