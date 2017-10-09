Man arrested on outstanding warrant for child molestation

Authorities have arrested a man on an outstanding warrant for child molestation.

Hall County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Quentin Scott Galt, 38, October 5. He is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 5-year-old child in March 2017.

Galt was arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail. He is currently free on bond.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.