Who are the 12 candidates running for Mayor of Atlanta?

In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.

For months the city has been decorated with campaign signs, banners, and door knockers, but only one candidate will come out on top. At least eight have a reasonable chance of winning the seat, given their name recognition, fundraising and polling.

Atlanta Mayoral Candidates

Peter Aman : The long-time businessman has worked alongside Mayor Shirley Franklin and Kasim Reed as a trusted overseer of city operating departments and operations efficiencies that saved taxpayers millions of dollars. His campaign focuses on creating a safe, connected and inclusive Atlanta.

Rohit Ammanamanchi : The recent Georgia Tech graduate plans to use his background in Civil Engineering and Computer Science to improve Atlanta's infrastructure, small business economy and education needs. If elected, the 24-year-old plans to revolutionize civic engagement by leading a transparent term.

John Eaves : The Morehouse graduate has served as Chairman of Fulton County Commission for nearly 12 years and tackled initiatives to eliminate HIV/AIDS in metro Atlanta, oversaw the restructuring of Grady Memorial Hospital, and led the county to pass the regions boldest plan to expand the MARTA transit system.

Vincent Fort : Georgia Senator Fort is a man with progressive ideals including the creation of a state hate crimes law, introducing legislation to fight predatory lending, and also introduced Georgia's first Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program.

Kwanza Hall : With more than 14 years of public service under his belt, Hall is looking to represent more than the 2nd District which includes Atlantic Station, Castleberry Hill, Downtown, Home Park and several other areas in the heart of the city. If elected, Hall plans to improve public safety and lead justice reform, develop accessible transportation, and create inclusive economic development for women and minority owned small businesses.

Keisha Lance Bottoms : A dedication to community engagement and public service has garnered Bottoms the support of many for nearly eight years in city council representing District 11. For 20 years Bottoms has also served as General Counsel for a multi-million dollar business, and Judge (Pro Hoc) in Fulton County State Court.

Laban King : The private businessman is the son of two union executives for Chrysler and General Motors. King is focused on preserving traditions that have a proven success record for the city, and making improving where new leadership and innovative ideas can thrive.

Caesar Mitchell : Attorney and 7th President of Atlanta City Council is leading his platform by focusing on more efficient transit options, improving city streets and roads, and expanding MARTA. Mitchell has championed legislation facilitating economic revitalization in underdeveloped areas by authoring measures to create 4 of the city's 10 Tax Allocation Districts.

Mary Norwwod : The 2009 mayoral candidate is back to take a shot at becoming the first white mayor since 1974 with strong stances on protecting residents from gentrification, improving sustainability and overseeing a more transparent government allowing citizens to see exactly how city money is being spent.

Michael Sterling : Former Executive Director of the City of Atlanta Workforce Development Agency is ready to sink his teeth into the battle of eliminating income inequality, implementing arts programs in troubled neighborhoods and to deliver quality universal early childhood/pre-k education for every student in the city.

Cathy Woolard : As the first woman to serve as President of the Atlanta City Council Woolard is looking to trail blaze a strategic plan of action to create affordable housing along the Beltline, increase city greenspaces, and facilitate collaboration between communities, local agencies and the government.

Glen S. Wrightson: The Grant Park resident last ran for mayor in 2014. This year his campaign slogan is "Providing Cooperative, Smart and Practical Leadership," which he hopes to do by running a citizen-friendly government.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

