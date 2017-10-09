APS looks how to legally give more money to minority-owned businesses

Atlanta Public Schools gives itself a low grade for hiring disadvantaged businesses.

A city-wide survey of public contracts with the school system arrives just as city hall wrestles with corruption in public spending.

The school board chairman reminded us of the number of minority millionaires Mayor Maynard Jackson created at the airport.

Courtney English said, in effect, let’s do it again.

Adding up the dollars to educate Atlanta’s Public School Children is more than arithmetic. Most of the billion dollar plus budget, well over half, pays for teachers and staff.

But the multi-million dollar SPLOST tax hike voters approved last spring? Those are construction dollars. Getter more of them to minority and women-owned firms is the way to more minority millionaires, as long as the board doesn’t get sued by losing bidders.

“Keeping ourselves out of trouble, and doing it right,” said Superintendent Meria Carstarphen.

A minority contracting expert analyzed the school system record, reporting that five and a half percent of the contract dollars go to minority enterprises, cut below half what the system used to spend with minority firms.

We checked how other public dollars are spent.

The Georgia Dept. of Transportation is required to spend 15 percent of its federal dollars with disadvantaged business enterprises. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s goal is twice that, 30 percent.

The board seemed eager to get more public dollars into minority and women-owned businesses as quickly as they legally can. CLICK HERE for the federal goals.

