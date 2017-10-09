MARTA interested in new transportation technology

The American Public Transportation Association expo is only held every three years, and with comes an array of new transportation technologies and vendors vying for major transit system clientele.

MARTA general manager and CEO Keith Parker uses it to learn about technologies that could improve the transit authority.

"Over 800 vendors from around the world bringing everything from bus benches to large subway cars to everything in between," said Parker.

He likes the autonomous vehicle, or driverless cars option, to possibly move riders beyond where the train stops.

"An autonomous vehicle that's running on it's on, powered by electricity, moving 24 hours a day might be the perfect solution for that type of application for us," he said.

For over a quarter of a century, the transit authority has moved more than 3.5 billion people throughout metro Atlanta. Transdev is the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America.

During the expo Transdev Chief Information Officer Neil Hemenover demoed its autonomous transport system.

Hemenover says it offers commuters a different experience.

"It's not a distracted driver, it is always aware of what is going on around the vehicle," he said. " It has a 360-degree view around the vehicle at all times."

Parker says MARTA is looking to spend between $600 million to $1 billion to replace all subway cars in coming years.

New car technology is something it wants to see.

"Being able to talk to all the different subway providers is a setting like this is very instrumental for us," said Parker.

Beyond comfort, there is new technology presented here that could make breeze cards a thing of the past.

"Facial recognition instead of having a breeze card or any type of smart pass."

