Parents of high school student killed find solace in student body

The parents of a high school senior killed while walking to school spoke to CBS46 just days after their son passed away.

Larry Gardner Jr. was killed as he walked to school for his last high school marching band trip to Carrollton, Saturday morning. His father, Larry Gardner Sr., remembered the last conversation he had with his son.

""And we drove to school and he was like you ready for the competition tomorrow and he said 'yea' and he said 'I love you dad' and I said 'I love you."

Gardner said when he returned home from his graveyard shift Saturday morning, he had heavy knocks at his door.

"Larry's been in accident, Larry's been in accident you need to come outside and they wouldn't let me check my phones and I knew from that point it was severe I just didn't know that he would die."

The parents said their son cared about others more than he cared about himself. And in that spirit, the parents met with the driver of the vehicle that hit Larry.

""He was very distraught about the while thing and all he could tell us was sorry," said Gardner.

The family said they are planning two celebrations of life ceremonies to remember their son. A fund has also been set up at the Northside Bank in Adairsville.

