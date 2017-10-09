Homes getting more expensive in parts of metro Atlanta

It's hard not to drive down a metro Atlanta street without seeing a "for sale" sign. However, some of these homes are getting more expensive and the salaries among people who want to buy the homes aren't going up as much as the prices.More >
It's hard not to drive down a metro Atlanta street without seeing a "for sale" sign. However, some of these homes are getting more expensive and the salaries among people who want to buy the homes aren't going up as much as the prices.More >
Angela Scott told police she last spoke to her mother, Ola Scott, October 5.More >
Angela Scott told police she last spoke to her mother, Ola Scott, October 5.More >
An online job site says working people in Atlanta have been getting raises, but the wage growth has been sluggish.More >
An online job site says working people in Atlanta have been getting raises, but the wage growth has been sluggish.More >
Families of those buried in a cemetery in what was once an African-American neighborhood in Buckhead want the area cleaned up.More >
Families of those buried in a cemetery in what was once an African-American neighborhood in Buckhead want the area cleaned up.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >