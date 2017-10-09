Homes getting more expensive in parts of metro Atlanta

It's hard not to drive down a metro Atlanta street without seeing a "for sale" sign. However, some of these homes are getting more expensive and the salaries among people who want to buy the homes aren't going up as much as the prices.

The American dream of owning a home with a front yard and white picket fence still exists.

"People can't find things fast enough," says realtor Jill Huitron.

Right now, most of our area is a sellers market. According to Re-max Georgia, metro Atlanta home prices are up 6.8 percent this year.

"I've seen a lot of houses that are going really quickly," says Rachel Schneller

Schneller is looking to buy her first home. She's feeling the pressure to decide quickly.

"It's a little bit stressful because when I'm out seeing a house, I'm thinking is this going to sell before I have the time to process it and maybe put an offer in," says Schneller.

While house prices are rapidly increasing, a report by Glass Door shows that metro Atlanta salary only increased 1.5 percent, falling below the national average of 1.8 percent.

But Huitron says not all parts of metro Atlanta are seeing homes sell quickly.

"Sandy Springs -- that used to be hot, [but] is now slowing down. So it's more of a buyers market than a sellers market."

Also a buyers market? Buckhead.

The type of market is based on housing supply -- Buckhead has nine months housing supply, while up-and-coming areas like Brookhaven and Smyrna have around a four months supply of homes on the market.

"A lot of it is walkability, which Smyrna has and Brookhaven also has," says Huitron.

Huitron says while the market does adjust itself every six to eight years, she doesn't see a crash as bad as the one that happened in 2008.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.