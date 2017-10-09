Police: Sorority girls targeted by Uber driver

Police have arrested a man they said is responsible for several peeping Tom cases and more than a dozen burglaries.

Patrick McElroy, 30, was caught taking pictures of a 19-year-old student at the Towne Club Apartments in Athens in September.

"He would pick up these young girls from their apartment complexes and after picking them up at their home he would go back and either burglarize or conduct his peeping Toms there," said Epifanio Rodriguez with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

After McElroy was taken into custody, detectives were able to tie him to a separate peeping Tom and burglary that happened back in April.

Officers told CBS46 things never got physical but they believe it was only a matter of time.

"We do believe he would have escalated because part of what he was taking was not only electrical equipment but he was stealing women's clothing. We know he stole several dresses from the home that he was burglarizing and one of the women told us he was going through personal a personal journal," said Rodriguez.

