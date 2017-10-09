Should you freeze your children's credit? - CBS46 News

Should you freeze your children's credit?

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Following the Equifax data breach, many Americans went online or called to freeze their credit with the three major credit monitoring bureaus.

But should you also freeze your children's credit?

Better Call Harry gets an answer.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

Who is Harry Samler? »