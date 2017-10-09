Should you freeze your children's credit?

Following the Equifax data breach, many Americans went online or called to freeze their credit with the three major credit monitoring bureaus. But should you also freeze your children's credit?More >
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.More >
When you rent a car, everything that happens to the car is your responsibility.More >
The BBB has a warning about a local moving company with dozens of unanswered complaints.More >
Waiting on a delivery and installation job can be trying for anyone, but a Jonesboro homeowner wondered if he would get a new garage door in his lifetime.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
