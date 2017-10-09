Police: Woman charged with murdering daughter's fiance

Police say a 57-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her daughter's fiance.More >
Police say a 57-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her daughter's fiance.More >
Patrick McElroy, 30, was caught taking pictures of a 19-year-old student at the Towne Club Apartments in Athens in September.More >
Patrick McElroy, 30, was caught taking pictures of a 19-year-old student at the Towne Club Apartments in Athens in September.More >
Authorities have arrested a man on an outstanding warrant for child molestation.More >
Authorities have arrested a man on an outstanding warrant for child molestation.More >
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Georgia in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy in northern Illinois during a September traffic stop.More >
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Georgia in the shooting of a sheriff's deputy in northern Illinois during a September traffic stop.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
Police say a 57-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her daughter's fiance.More >
Police say a 57-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her daughter's fiance.More >
When it comes to making blockbuster movies, metro Atlanta is the new Hollywood.More >
When it comes to making blockbuster movies, metro Atlanta is the new Hollywood.More >
Police investigating a fatal double shooting in Chamblee uncovered much more after finding a huge amount of drugs and counterfeit cash at the scene.More >
Police investigating a fatal double shooting in Chamblee uncovered much more after finding a huge amount of drugs and counterfeit cash at the scene.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in DeKalb County.More >
As Hurricane Nate makes landfall, families in metro Atlanta are watching closely – especially those whose homes lost electricity for several days last month because of Irma.More >
As Hurricane Nate makes landfall, families in metro Atlanta are watching closely – especially those whose homes lost electricity for several days last month because of Irma.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >