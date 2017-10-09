Police: Woman charged with murdering daughter's fiance

Police say a 57-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing her daughter's fiance.

According to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Paw Law was arguing with the victim when she shot him several times in the abdomen on Oct. 7 at an apartment on East Ponce de Leon Avenue in DeKalb County.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for Law the next day. She was arrested without incident at her home and charged with murder.

