1 detained after Buckhead shooting

Police say one person has been detained following a shooting in Buckhead Monday night.

The shooting occurred on Piedmont Road and Lingbergh Drive, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The spokesperson says a man was shot in his chest and legs. He was alert and breathing when taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

