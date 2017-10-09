19-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the back Monday.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says they responded to the shooting call around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The man was alert and breathing when taken to the hospital, according to the police spokesperson.

