Texas Tech campus police officer killed at HQ

Texas Tech University officials say a student sought in the shooting death of a campus police officer at police headquarters has been captured.

University officials issued an alert around 9:35 p.m. Monday saying they've lifted a campus lockdown that was ordered after the shooting. No other details were immediately given.

A university statement identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

