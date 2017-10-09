Police: Man who shot victim over Rolex drove away on motorcycle

The Atlanta Police Department says the suspect who shot a man over a Rolex watch drove away on a motorcycle. Surveillance photos of the man on the motorcycle are included in this story.

(MORE: 63-year-old shot in leg over Rolex in Buckhead)

The victim was shot in the leg over his watch on Oct. 5 in a parking garage located in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street NW, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The suspect is described as being 5'10"-5'11" tall.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call police at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.