Man shot in arm by deputy during domestic call

Police say a man was shot in the arm by a deputy during a domestic call Monday.

The shooting occurred in Baldwin County, which is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies responded to an apartment complex after the man's mom called for assistance.

As deputies tried to take the man into custody, he was shot once in the arm by a deputy. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The GBI spokesperson says no officers were injured in the incident, adding that they're still trying to determine exactly why the man was shot.

