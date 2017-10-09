Store clerk fights off robber armed with gasoline, lighter

The Jackson County, Ga. Sheriff is looking for this man

A desperate criminal, ready to see a man burn to death over the money in a cash register, turned a harmless bottle of Gatorade into a lethal weapon.

Employees of the store in Hoschton, Georgia, have heard of people using guns, knives and even their bare hands to commit a robbery, but a Gatorade bottle is a new one.

Video from a surveillance camera shows a man dressed in a blue poncho walking into the store on Georgia Highway 53, shaking off Sunday's rain. As a clerk approaches off camera, we see the robber douse him in liquid across the counter.

The victim told CBS46, at first, it seemed like a practical joke.

"I thought it was Gatorade, but, what I smelled was gasoline. He told me, 'I'll burn you.'"

The robber went for his lighter, but he couldn't get it to spark. That gave the clerk a chance to defend himself, running out from behind the counter and grappling with the robber in the middle of the store.

They pushed each other into shelves until the robber gave up and ran out.

We can't see the robber's face in this video, but we can see his shoes.

If you have any information, the Jackson County, Georgia sheriff wants to hear from you.

