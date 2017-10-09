Colony Square in Atlanta to get major makeover

The first steps are coming in what developers hope will be a big and important project in the heart of Atlanta.

Colony Square -- at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets -- was built nearly 50 years ago. Now it's getting a major makeover.

The square has undergone a number of changes since it opened in the late 60's, but nothing like the multi-million dollar makeover it's about to get. The new look will include retail stores, loft office space, a movie theater, fitness centers, ice skating and an entertainment venue with a food hall.

"That's what Colony Square is missing is the store frontage," says Kevin Miller, who works in Midtown. "You only notice Starbucks is here, and Chick-fil-A, so I think the new changes will be good for it."

Miller is one of 11,000 people who work in the area.

"Hopefully this will spark some more changes on Peachtree, and that's the goal," says Miller.

"There's a ton of people who come here for Piedmont Park and all the other restaurants, so while here, it would be great to have them in Colony Square and give them some business," says Tony Walton, who also works in the area.

But he's seen retail and restaurants come and go.

"As we've lost more and more restaurants, it seems like Midtown really isn't as bustling as it was before, so I really hope this Colony Square change will make a difference," says Walton.

Developers hope to open the restaurants and stores just in time for Colony Square's 50th Anniversary on July 4, 2018.

