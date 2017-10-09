CBS46 Surprise Squad takes care of gas for lucky neighbors

CBS46 is looking at the back and forth at the gas pump. Hurricane Harvey and Irma are to blame for sending prices soaring in September.

Prices in Georgia are down to an average of $2.50, which is about 23 cents lower than last month. It's too early to tell if damage from Hurricane Nate could affect the price slide.

No matter the price at the pump, a free tank of gas is something most people could really use. That's where the CBS46 Surprise Squad came in recently. They set out to take care of gas and a few other things for our lucky neighbors.

