Restaurant accused of discrimination sends CBS46 different statement

Two Atlanta business owners will find out their punishment Tuesday for bribing an official in order to win city contracts.More >
Two Atlanta business owners will find out their punishment Tuesday for bribing an official in order to win city contracts.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
No matter the price at the pump, a free tank of gas is something most people could really use. That's where the CBS46 Surprise Squad came in recently.More >
No matter the price at the pump, a free tank of gas is something most people could really use. That's where the CBS46 Surprise Squad came in recently.More >
The first steps are coming in what developers hope will be a big and important project in the heart of Atlanta. Colony Square -- at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets -- was built nearly 50 years ago. Now it's getting a major makeover.More >
The first steps are coming in what developers hope will be a big and important project in the heart of Atlanta. Colony Square -- at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets -- was built nearly 50 years ago. Now it's getting a major makeover.More >
The Atlanta Police Department says the suspect who shot a man over a Rolex watch drove away on a motorcycle. Surveillance photos of the man on the motorcycle are included in this story.More >
The Atlanta Police Department says the suspect who shot a man over a Rolex watch drove away on a motorcycle. Surveillance photos of the man on the motorcycle are included in this story.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.More >
A coalition of left-leaning states and environmental groups are vowing to fight the Trump administration's move to kill an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.More >
A coalition of left-leaning states and environmental groups are vowing to fight the Trump administration's move to kill an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >