Racist KKK flyers passed out in Jacksonville, Orlando neighborhoods

Residents in neighborhoods in two Florida cities were astounded to see racist flyers placed on doors of homes which contained extremely graphic language and images.

According to CBS47 in Jacksonville, residents of an East Arlington neighborhood received the flyers that had contact information from the Loyal White Knights of the KKK.

CBS47 also said their sister station in Orlando says flyers were distributed in the Port Orange community as well.

First Coast News in Jacksonville reached out to the county sheriff's office to see if these flyers are either free speech or just plain threats. The department says an "active criminal investigation" on-going.

The flyers contained graphic images and racial epithets against both African-Americans and Jewish people.

One statement threatened African-Americans, saying they will be beaten with baseball bats if they are "caught making eyes at a white girl." Another statement read "He who fights the Jew, fights the devil."

Read the entire flyer that was distributed here. (WARNING: Flyer contains extreme language and graphic images)

