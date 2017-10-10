Cherokee County student joins elite company with perfect ACT score

A student in the Cherokee County school district has joined a select few after achieving a perfect score on the ACT test.

Katherine Relick, a senior at Woodstock High School, earned the top score of 36 and will be recognized during a school board meeting on October 19.

Relick joins elite company as only one-tenth of one percent of those who take the test earn the top score. Nationwide, only 2,760 people achieved the top score and that's out of over 2 million who took the test.

According to the Cherokee County School District's Facebook post, Katherine is her school’s Student Delegate to the School Board and Vice President of Student Government and a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Women in Science & Engineering, Science National Honors Society, Math National Honors Society and Giving Children Hope Club, for which she serves as President.

She has also earned the University of Georgia Merit Award.

READ MORE on Katherine's accomplishment

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.