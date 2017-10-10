Whitfield County coach charged with failing to report sexual assault

A coach and employee at a Whitfield County high school has been arrested and charged after he failed to report the sexual assault of a female student at a party.

According to the Dalton Daily Citizen, the family of the student reported the rape to school officials on September 29 and an investigation was initiated. The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and GBI found that 34 year-old Lamar Cofield attended a party on July 1 where several underage teens were allegedly drinking alcohol.

During the party, the female student approached Cofield and another adult woman at the party and told them she had been sexually assaulted. Cofield did not report the assault to authorities or school personnel. Because he is an employee of the school system, he is mandated to report such activity.

Cofield was arrested on October 6 and charged with failure to report suspected child abuse. The other adult female at the party was later identified as 33 year-old Ashley Turner. She has been charged with furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

