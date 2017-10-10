Decision could soon be made on controversial removal of Confederate monument

Should it be moved or should it be left alone? That question could be answered soon as DeKalb County officials debate the controversial issue of the removal of the Confederate monument in Decatur Square.

A meeting will be held Tuesday morning that will discuss options for the monument, which was erected in 1908. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around the monument, which stands for Confederate States of America. Inscriptions on the monument praise Confederate soldiers and sailors.

The idea of taking the monument down is a racially-charged issue with strong opinions on both sides.

CBS46 spoke with one man who says he thinks the monument should stay but he wants an African-American monument to be added so that no one forgets a painful time in American history.

A woman who spoke with CBS46 about the issue says she wants it taken down. “As a woman of color with my brown children walking through that square every week, it brings me great shame to see that monument that calls white supremacists a covenant keeping race,” said the woman, who was not identified.

The Decatur monument is one of several Confederate memorials across metro Atlanta. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy. Others in metro Atlanta include:

Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park

The Obelisk at Oakland Cemetery

The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park

The John Brown statue at the State Capitol

Confederate Brigadier General Alfred Iverson Jr. Monument

Eternal Flame of the Confederacy Monument in Atlanta

The Confederate memorial in McDonough

Nathan Bedford Forrest Monument, Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome

Also, Atlanta's Joseph E. Brown Middle School is named for the former Governor of Georgia who was a strong Confederate supporter.

The Confederate monument currently stands on the property belonging to the County History Center just outside the museum. Where it will go from here is still uncertain.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.

CBS will keep you posted of the latest developments.

