Trump approval ratings by state - CBS46 News

SLIDESHOW

Trump approval ratings by state

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46) -

We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016.

Take a look at his approval rating by state!

App users, click her for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46