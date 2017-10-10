Henry County School Superintendent search could finally have resolution

Few expected the search for a new Henry County superintendent to extend into mid-October.More >
Few expected the search for a new Henry County superintendent to extend into mid-October.More >
Atlanta Public Schools gives itself a low grade for hiring disadvantaged businesses.More >
Atlanta Public Schools gives itself a low grade for hiring disadvantaged businesses.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Parents of students with DeKalb County Schools are upset school days will be 20 minutes longer to recoup time lost when Tropical Storm Irma battered metro Atlanta on Sept. 11.More >
Parents of students with DeKalb County Schools are upset school days will be 20 minutes longer to recoup time lost when Tropical Storm Irma battered metro Atlanta on Sept. 11.More >