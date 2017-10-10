Henry County School Superintendent search could finally have resolution

Few expected the search for a new Henry County superintendent to extend into mid-October.

Halloween pumpkins are out in downtown McDonough, and many just assumed the issue would have been resolved before the school year even began.

“I showed up on the first meeting,” said Tony Brown.

Brown, who is running for mayor of Stockbridge, has two kids enrolled in Henry County schools and a third who just graduated. He, like many, attended one of the summer meetings with the school board.

“It seemed like it was going quite well, based on where the votes were going,” Brown said.

The board offered the vacant post to Dr. Timothy Gadson but later rescinded the offer. Some, including a state senator, questioned if race was a motivating factor.

But the school said no, in part, because of money. Gadson was offered $225,000, but he reportedly asked for more than $300,000, a pricey package approaching $1,000,000 he said he was willing to negotiate.

“I think $300,000-$350,000 was easily the right price range, and it could’ve even been more,” Brown said. “We’ve had some challenges in this county. I wish the board members would’ve explained, in the newspaper, what qualities they were looking for.”

The board started from scratch, announcing on Monday that after months of searching, it narrowed its decision down to a pair of candidates: Dr. Douglas Hendrix, head of HR for Clayton County Schools who has reportedly assumed assistant superintendent duties, and Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, a chief academic officer in Cobb County.

“If you look at it, I think the board found people that the school system is looking for,” Henry County School's J.D. Hardin said.

We challenged the district about why these two candidates are right for the county, and the public will have a chance to question the pair in two public meetings over the next week, with a potential vote as early as Oct. 23.

“They’ve got two people they feel like offer good credentials, are capable of leading our school system,” Hardin said.

