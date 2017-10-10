1 boy dead, rescue underway for another after accident at High Falls State Park

One boy is dead and rescue crews are working to save another in High Falls State Park in Jackson, Georgia.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, crews are in the process of a water rescue situation inside the state park. One boy is dead, but no names have been released at this time.

Many agencies are involved, including the Georgia State Patrol, Cobb Fire, Dept. of Natural Resources and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials do not know how the boys ended up in the water at this time.

This story is developing, please stay with CBS 46 as we gather more information.

