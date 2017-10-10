Police: Five men arrested attempting to meet with children for sex

Five men attempting to meet with children for sex were arrested during “Operation Rattlesnake,” a sting orchestrated by several Georgia law enforcement agencies in Hall County.

The men arrested – 23-year-old Baribefe Monkpe and Drake Cook, 28-year-old Melo Hairapetian, 37-year-old Anthony Jordan and 58-year-old James Hardon—were each charged with computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention, computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention act of 2007. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Officers involved in the four-day sting say the men traveled from areas around metro Atlanta. One man was also a registered sex offender with previous convictions for child molestation and statutory rape.

