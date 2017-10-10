Rapper indicted for alleged sexual assault of S.C. woman

Rapper Kodak Black may end up behind bars again after a South Carolina jury indicted him on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements says the charges stem from a November 2016 incident in which a teenage girl says she was assaulted at a hotel in Florence County. The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was in town for a concert at the Treasure City nightclub.

In the past year, the 20-year-old rapper has been in and out of jail for violating terms of his house arrest in a separate case.

If convicted he faces up to 30 years in prison. A trial date has not been set.

He is best known for his song "Skrt" and "Tunnel Vision."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

