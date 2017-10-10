Better Call Harry: Dacula woman's mail keeps going to her neighbor

A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.

When Julia McDowell goes to the mailbox, it is not a pleasant ordeal.

"I want my mail, that's my mail and I don't want anybody else's mail," says McDowell.

What will Julia find?

"I'm to the point [where] I don't care anymore," says McDowell.

For reasons unknown, the Dacula Post Office is not delivering any of her mail. For two and a half years, McDowell has been fighting with the post office to fix the problem.

Bills are not arriving on time. For a lady who pays her bills on time, this in unacceptable.

"I have a credit score of over 800...I've never been late and this infuriates me when people put my personal life in jeopardy," says McDowell.

It might be easy to explain had Julia recently moved. But this has been her home for 30 years. Some of her mail is going to two different neighbors around the corner.

Different street, same number.

Gerard Greel lives at 2170 Uniwattee Way.

"It's just been going on for so long, I'm glad she called you," says Greel. "We help each other, that's how erratic our postal system has become."

McDowell started her own investigation and confronted her carrier.

"I said, 'Ma'am, I'm not accusing you, but where is my mail going?' She said, 'I can't tell you.'"

She conducted surveillance and with no explanation, she called us. Within hours, we got the post office to apologize and promise to give McDowell's mail and her neighbor's mail special attention before it hits the road.

CBS46 filmed this story a couple of months ago because we wanted to make sure that McDowell was getting all her mail. So far so good.

