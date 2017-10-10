Better Call Harry: Dacula woman's mail keeps going to her neighbor

A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning and her husband has been arrested for the crime.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
Following the Equifax data breach, many Americans went online or called to freeze their credit with the three major credit monitoring bureaus. But should you also freeze your children's credit?More >
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.More >
When you rent a car, everything that happens to the car is your responsibility.More >
The BBB has a warning about a local moving company with dozens of unanswered complaints.More >
A 15-day-old baby who was found dead in a wooded area in Newton County died due to blunt force head trauma, according to the Newton County Coroner, adding that the manner of death was homicide.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
Police in Florida fatally shot a woman who they say caused at least one crash and knocked an officer to the ground with her car.More >
