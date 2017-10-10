Atlanta police sergeant relieved of duty after complaint

An Atlanta police sergeant has been relieved of duty following a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 that Sgt. James Polite is currently in a non-law enforcement capacity, pending an investigation, although specific information on the complaint was not immediately provided by authorities.

Sgt. Polite was assigned to the Airport Police section, according to the spokesperson.

