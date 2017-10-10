Restaurant employee shot while leaving work in Gwinnett County

Five men attempting to meet with children for sex were arrested during “Operation Rattlesnake,” a sting orchestrated by several Georgia law enforcement agencies in Hall County.More >
Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.More >
Rapper Kodak Black may end up behind bars again after a South Carolina jury indicted him on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >
Police say a man was shot in the arm by a deputy during a domestic call Monday. The shooting occurred in Baldwin County, which is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.More >
The Atlanta Police Department says the suspect who shot a man over a Rolex watch drove away on a motorcycle. Surveillance photos of the man on the motorcycle are included in this story.More >
Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning and her husband has been arrested for the crime.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Christopher Parker, 42, was arrested Wednesday, October 4.More >
A 15-day-old baby who was found dead in a wooded area in Newton County died due to blunt force head trauma, according to the Newton County Coroner, adding that the manner of death was homicide.More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
Popular syndicated-radio host Delilah Rene will temporarily stop doing her show in the wake of her son's suicide.More >
Police in Florida fatally shot a woman who they say caused at least one crash and knocked an officer to the ground with her car.More >
