Restaurant employee shot while leaving work in Gwinnett County

Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.

The unidentified victim was shot in the chest as he walked to his car after closing the restaurant, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The suspect is described as being dressed in all black, and didn't escape with any property, according to the police spokesperson.

The victim was shot in the chest, but is expected to survive, according to authorities.

