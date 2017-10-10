Resident calls out DeKalb County for clogged drain causing constant flooding

When it rains, it pours for one metro Atlanta homeowner living near a clogged county drain.

The flooding happened multiple times on Rose Ridge in DeKalb County and nothing has been done to permanently solve the problem.

For more than two years, Loretta Billingsley has had to deal with this. Cell phone video shows a serious drainage issue, which is causing massive flooding in her backyard.

CBS46 first exposed the problem last June.

"I'm afraid for my safety now because I hate to think that retaining wall comes crashing into my home," says Billingsley.

She informed DeKalb County multiple times that the runoff is coming from the Stonecrest condos behind her property. Yet, with no permanent solution in place, she called out the county on social media, saying, "Thanks Roads and Drainage for not returning my call about blocked drains."

"It's an ongoing problem in that area," says DeKalb County Commissioner Nancy Jester, who is her district representative.

When asked what her thoughts were about Billingsley calling the county and saying come clean this out ahead of a tropical storm, with nobody responding, Jester said, "Well, that's unacceptable and I certainly passed my thoughts on about that to the administration. We've got to do better."

After we began pressing for answers, DeKalb County sent out a crew to inspect the complaint.

"I did address that with the COO yesterday, and he's getting right on it, sending people out, and I think the long-term solution is we need somebody to own just that issue, just storm water."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.