Dozens sick after contact with puppies at popular store

The CDC confirms with CBS46 that 55 people in 12 states have gotten sick after contact with puppies at a popular store -- Petland.

CBS46 went to Petland's store in Dunwoody Tuesday.

Georgia doesn't have any confirmed cases, but Camplibacter is a bacterial disease, and the CDC says it spreads with contact with dog deices.

For humans, the symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and diarrhea for multiple days.

Petlands does say they are working with the CDC to make sure this doesn't spread anywhere else.

Molly Schlader refuses to shop at Petland.

"I'm not a fan of Petland to begin with. I just think it's a puppy mill to begin with type of situation, so it's not surprising," says Schlader.

Sucanne Carens was in Petland Tuesday looking at puppies.

"I would probably go elsewhere to look for a puppy because when I did go in, some of the bunnies had green around their noses and eyes and it looked like infection so definitely wouldn't want to get a puppy there," says Carens.

