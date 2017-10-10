Police search for Peeping Tom in Fulton County

Police say they're looking for a man who was caught watching a woman using the restroom at a Publix in Fulton County.

The incident occurred on Oct. 8 at the store located in the 3600 block of Cascade Road.

A spokesperson with the Fulton County Police Department told CBS46 the woman ran out the restroom once she noticed she was being watched.

Despite being followed out the store by another customer, the police spokesperson says the man was able to evade authorities. However, he was captured on surveillance video at a gas station, according to authorities, and the images are attached to this story.

