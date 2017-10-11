Atlanta marijuana ordinance now in effect

An ordinance that has lessened the punishment for marijuana possession in the city of Atlanta is now the rule of law after going into effect at midnight.

Anyone caught by Atlanta Police with less than an ounce of marijuana will now only have to pay a $75 fine and will avoid jail time after city council passed the bill last week.

The previous penalty was up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

It's important to note that the new laws only pertain to those arrested by Atlanta Police. Federal law still trumps any state or city ordinance and calls for the a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine under the Controlled Substances Act.

