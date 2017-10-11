District leaders to vote on pushing back start of Cobb County school year

Leaders of the Cobb County school district will vote Wednesday on a plan to push back the start of the year after parents and students complained of an early start.

For the first time ever, the school year began on July and parents were not happy about it. So many of them started an online petition that eventually gathered 12,000 signatures.

The petition said the July 31 start date crosses a symbolic line that threatens the traditional summer vacation, while also making it hard for parents to find childcare during the six weeks of breaks during the school year.

The school district countered, saying they didn't have much choice because of holidays, spring break and state testing. CBS46 has learned that several factors are considered in developing the school calendar: state law requires 180 school days, holiday breaks are required and the last day of school must be on a Wednesday.

To meet regulations, the district said they looked at the end of the first semester in December and then counted back to July 31.

For the 2018-2019 school year, superintendent Chris Ragsdale is proposing to push back the first day of school, but only by one day. He wants the school year to begin on August 1.

School board members will take a vote on the new school calendar at a work session that starts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. CBS46 will be there and will provide updates as new information is learned.

