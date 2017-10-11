District leaders to vote on pushing back start of Cobb County school year

Leaders of the Cobb County school district will vote Wednesday on a plan to push back the start of the year after parents and students complained of an early start.More >
A Cobb County school board member is responding strongly after a mother says her African American son was called a slave during "Civil War Day."More >
A Cobb County boy is doing what he can to help out the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, where 59 people were killed and 527 were injured on October 2.More >
A mother of a child at a Cobb County school is upset after her son was allegedly called a slave during an activity called "Civil War Dress Up Day."More >
A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
After claiming a policy issue, the restaurant accused of discriminating against a group of African-American customers has changed its story in a statement sent to CBS46 News.More >
An Atlanta gas station owner is paying out more than $1.5 million, because two customers got into an argument outside the business and tried to kill each other.More >
A 15-day-old baby who was found dead in a wooded area in Newton County died due to blunt force head trauma, according to the Newton County Coroner, adding that the manner of death was homicide.More >
One boy is dead and rescue crews saved another in High Falls State Park in Jackson, Georgia.More >
