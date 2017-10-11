Oreo offers $50k to anyone who can guess new mystery flavor

Nabisco Corporation, makers of the popular cookie OREO, is offering anyone $50,000 if they can guess their new mystery flavor.

According to USA Today, instead of revealing the new Oreo flavor, per standard Mystery Oreo release operating procedures, fans of the classic sandwich cookie can submit their flavor guesses for the chance to win $50,000 or one of five $10,000 prizes.

The company has set up a web page that allows users to submit their guesses.

The contest runs until 11:59:59 p.m. on November 30 and is open to residents of 50 U.S. States (including D.C.) and Puerto Rico. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Click here to submit your guess!

